Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab should remain open, says PM at UNGA
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the United Nations General Assembly that the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab should remain open, mentioning that they are…Read More
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the United Nations General Assembly that the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab should remain open, mentioning that they are…Read More
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the civil and military leadership was making collective efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s economy and diplomatic relations. Speaking to the…Read More
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to postpone its planned Islamabad long march until October 5, the party sources said on Friday. The decision to…Read More
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations in promoting international peace and development….Read More
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye have reviewed progress towards establishing the institutional structures, including the General Secretariat, under Makkah Joint Defence Agreement. This came at…Read More
Muhammad Shoaib is a 19-year-old entrepreneur and TikTok content creator from Bajaur. He began working on his own projects at a young age while also…Read More
Apple could expand its newly introduced foldable iPhone lineup with additional models, including a larger iPhone Duo Max, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In his…Read More
OpenAI will not pursue a public listing in 2026, CEO Sam Altman told Fortune, as mounting fears over the potentially catastrophic risks of rapidly advancing…Read More
Top AI executives say they want to slow the breakneck pace of artificial intelligence development, but competition, US government reluctance and geopolitical factors stand in…Read More
Waliullah Sahibzada is a TikTok creator who has built a growing international following by sharing different aspects of his life with audiences around the world….Read More
delivered a critique of Western hypocrisy at the UN General Assembly, exposing the contradiction of an Israeli regime armed with nuclear weapons and granted total…Read More
Members of the 11-nation Brics group, including China, Russia, Iran and India, called for calm in the Middle East, in a joint statement issued Saturday…Read More
Pakistan’s first Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia, Shafqat Ali Khan, presented his letters of credence to Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan during a ceremony at…Read More
Yanchi County in northwest China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region is stepping up efforts to take its halal and specialty food products into overseas markets, with…Read More
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated Tajikistan on its Independence Day, saying Tehran has made the expansion of comprehensive cooperation with Dushanbe a foreign policy…Read More
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has said strong implementation of Pakistan’s reform programme has helped preserve economic stability, restore confidence and regain market…Read More
The government on Wednesday slashed the price of petrol by Rs1.93 and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs4.21 per litre, citing fluctuations in international oil prices….Read More
Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik issued a stark warning on Sunday that petrol prices could reach Rs1,000 per litre if a fuel shortage emerged in…Read More
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has termed planned marches and sit-ins “self-inflicted pain”, warning they could cause a Rs120 billion daily loss to the national exchequer….Read More
The government has taken a major step towards transforming Pakistan’s power sector from a single-buyer model to a competitive electricity market. This was announced by…Read More