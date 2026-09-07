Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today
Pakistan Air Force Day is being observed today across the country, with the nation paying tribute to the valour and sacrifices of PAF heroes and…Read More
Pakistan Air Force Day is being observed today across the country, with the nation paying tribute to the valour and sacrifices of PAF heroes and…Read More
Pakistan has categorically rejected India’s baseless assertions regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir saying these are contrary to internationally recognized facts. Responding to media…Read More
Security forces killed at least 21 India-backed Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists during multiple engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday. According…Read More
Defence and Martyrs Day is being observed today to pay tribute to martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend motherland against all threats. It…Read More
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and veterans of Pakistan’s Armed Forces on the occasion…Read More
Nasa’s new flagship astronomical observatory was launched into space from Florida on Sunday on a mission to probe some of the biggest mysteries in astrophysics…Read More
The Government of Pakistan and Google have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote national digital transformation and innovation in Pakistan. Secretary Ministry of Information…Read More
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg called for lower US barriers for open-source AI models to compete with Chinese rivals as the social media giant released a…Read More
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a security advisory urging WhatsApp users to adopt essential safety measures to protect their accounts from hacking and…Read More
The installation of an indoor 5G solution at Islamabad International Airport has officially commenced, marking the first comprehensive indoor 5G facility at any airport in…Read More
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated Tajikistan on its Independence Day, saying Tehran has made the expansion of comprehensive cooperation with Dushanbe a foreign policy…Read More
Iran’s top diplomat met his Qatari counterpart on Thursday in Tehran for talks on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, as a US naval blockade squeezes…Read More
China’s cooperation with Iran is conducted within the framework of international law and should not be interfered with or disrupted, a foreign ministry spokesperson said…Read More
French-Saudi Investment Roundtable in Paris highlights strong investment flows, strategic sectors and expanded private-sector cooperation. The French-Saudi Investment Roundtable was held in Paris on Monday…Read More
Russia is observing National Flag Day on August 22, commemorating the country’s tricolour as one of its official symbols of sovereignty, independence and national unity….Read More
Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb has reaffirmed the government’s full support for privatization and public-private partnerships to mobilize private capital. Addressing an event organized by…Read More
The government on Tuesday announced an increase in petrol and High Speed Disesl (HSD) prices, raising them by Rs1.12 and Rs1.11 per litre, respectively, amid…Read More
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has emphasized the importance of diversifying Pakistan’s sources of foreign currency financing and developing innovative financing mechanisms to support investment and…Read More
Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trajectory on Friday, with the price of one tola climbing by another Rs5,100 to extend a three-day rally…Read More
The government on Tuesday reduced the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs3.39 and Rs4.07 per litre, respectively. Following the revision, petrol will…Read More