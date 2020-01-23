Virus Deaths Rise to 17 at Wuhan capital of China

In China, deaths from new flu-like virus have risen to seventeen at Wuhan capital of Hubei province.
Wuhan’s local government said it closed all urban transport networks and suspend outgoing flights from the city to effectively cut off the transmission of the virus.
Meanwhile, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said our team in China is working with local experts and officials to investigate the outbreak.
