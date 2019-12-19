US House Representatives passes impeachment motions against Trump

In the United States, House of Representatives has passed the impeachment motions against President Donald Trump with majority of votes.

The House passed motions on two articles of impeachment for abuse of powers and obstruction of Congress.

The abuse of power article was passed on a 230-197 vote while the obstruction article was passed by 229-198.

Donald Trump is the third President in US history facing impeachment.

It will be now up to the Senate where Republicans enjoy majority to convict and remove President Donald Trump from office.

Meanwhile, the White House has expressed the confidence that the U.S. Senate would exonerate President Donald Trump in a trial after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him for abusing his power and obstructing Congress.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement the president is confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness and due process, all of which were ignored in the House proceedings.