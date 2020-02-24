Indian Stadium Goes Silent When US President Sides With Pakistan During His Speech

US President Donald Trump, while addressing a packed rally in Ahmedabad after his arrival in India on Monday, said the United States has “a very good relation” with Pakistan and hopes to reduce tensions in the region.

Donald Trump addressed the rally saying:

“US and India are committed to stopping terrorists and fight their ideology. For this reason, since taking office, my administration is working in a very positive way with Pakistan to crack down on terrorist organizations and militants which operate on the Pakistani border.”

He continued saying:

“Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one. Thanks to these efforts, we are beginning to see signs of big progress with Pakistan and we are hopeful for reduced tensions, greater stability and the future of harmony for all of the nations of South Asia.”

It was too much appreciation for the Indians for Pakistan that the people went silent and started to leave the stadium after Trump’s praise Pakistan on fighting a war on terror.

He also discussed strengthening the ties between the two countries and twitter is not on rest after Trump’s statements here is what Twitterati has to say about the whole situation:

POTUS: “Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one. We are hopeful greater stability & future of harmony for all of nations of South Asia”And thenDeadly Silence in stadium. #TrumpInIndia #NamasteyTrump pic.twitter.com/mzASLWPVzi

