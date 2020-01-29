Donald Trump’s plan is treason of century: Iran

Iran has censured US President Donald Trump’s so-called “Deal of the century” on the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, describing it as “treason of the century.”

“The Zionist regime is an occupying regime and the only solution to solve the Palestinian crisis is a referendum among all main residents of the Palestinian land and such vicious plans are doomed to failure,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday.

He called on all free nations and governments in the region and across the world to counter Trump’s disgraceful scheme.

Earlier in the day, Trump repeated his highly controversial endorsement of occupied Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s “undivided capital” as he outlined his administration’s self-styled plan for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which Palestinians have already dismissed.

Defying international outcry, Trump announced the general provisions of the plan he calls “the deal of century” at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side.

He endorsed his contentious recognition in December 2017 of the al-Quds as Israel’s “capital,” a move he took in the face of Palestinian demands that the holy city should serve as the capital of their future state. He said the plan envisages the city as the Israeli regime’s “undivided capital.”

The Iranian spokesperson (pictured above) further noted that Palestine and Jerusalem al-Quds are the main issues of the Muslim world and expressed regret that “some Muslim countries have forgotten this cause,” voicing concerns that it is meant to harm “the future and prestige of Muslims and Islamic countries.”