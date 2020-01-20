British ambassador sternly warned for attending illegal rally: Iran deputy FM

Iran has sternly warned British Ambassador to Tehran Robert Macaire for attending an “illegal” gathering and advised him to avoid such a behavior, a senior Iranian diplomat says.

“We summoned the ambassador and he was reprimanded severely,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi said on Monday.

He added that the Iranian Foreign Ministry later issued a statement warning that in case of repetition of such a behavior, the ministry will adopt measures tougher than just summoning the ambassador.

“I think this is a very clear message, which has been sent to the British side about this unconventional move,” the Iranian diplomat said.

Iranian media reported on January 11 that security forces had arrested the British ambassador as he was trying to foment unrest in the streets of Tehran.

Macaire was briefly arrested during a protest in front of Amir Kabir University in downtown Tehran, where he was organizing and provoking the people angry at the government’s handling of the aftermaths of the mistaken downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane near the Iranian capital. The ambassador was released several hours later.

A day after the reports, the deputy foreign minister and director general for the European affairs of the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the British envoy.

During the meeting, Macaire was reminded that the presence of foreign ambassadors in unlawful gatherings goes against their responsibilities as political representatives of their country and violates the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry later issued a strongly-worded statement, saying the British ambassador’s participation in the illegal gathering was clear interference in the internal affairs of Iran and against all principles that govern diplomatic relations.

Iranian media said on Wednesday that the British envoy had left Tehran for London a few days after his brief detention.

Macaire’s departure has taken place with prior notice and based on diplomatic protocol.

Asked whether Macaire would return to Tehran, Araqchi said, “Britain has not changed its ambassador yet. He has left the country due to personal reasons and will come back again.”