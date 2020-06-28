Google-owned YouTube appears to have taken an aim at TikTok as the streaming giant has now started testing a way to record multi-segment videos that run up to a maximum length of 15 seconds.
The 15-second video format, made popular by TikTok, is now being increasingly tried by other social media platforms as well.
YouTube announced its intention to give the 15-second video format a try this week, which may be called ‘Shorts’.
The experiments have started on mobile — both Android and iOS — with a small group of people.
YouTube hasn’t revealed further upcoming details about whether they would bring more controls or features related to the short-form videos in the form of filters, effects, music, AR, or buttons to change the video speed – that basically makes what TikTok is today.
YouTube has confirmed that the 15-second videos experiment is not a part of the Stories section and with that being said, there is still confusion on how will the short videos be discoverable within the YouTube app.
Youtube targets TikTok with 15 second video test
