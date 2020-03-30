Zulfi Bukhari sends defamation notice to PML,N’s Khawaja Asif

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Bukhari has decided to undertake legal proceedings against PMLN’s Khawaja Asif for levelling allegations against him, on Monday.

According to details, Zulfikar Bukhari has sent Asif a legal notice and sued him for Rs1 billion for wrongly holding him responsible for pilgrims coming into Pakistan from Taftan.

The defemation notice also demands that the senior politcian pleads guilty to his wrong doing and unfounded allegations against a government functionary and apologizes to Zulfikar Bukhari.

The notice give Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz stalwart and current member of the National Assembly, Khawaja Asif 14 days to come clean on the matter or face court proceedings.

Zulfikar Bukhari’s notice entails that the accusations levied by Asif have caused insurmountable damage to his reputation and such acts will not go unpunished.