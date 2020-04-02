Zalmi Foundation donated Rs10m to PM’s Corona Relief Fund

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi’s owner, Javed Afridi, has announced a donation of Rs10 million to the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Javed Afridi said the donation was on behalf of the Zalmi Foundation “with the hope & confidence that every man of Pakistan can lead the nation’s success in this war at a time of great difficulty”.

He expressed hope for everyone to play their role and urged people to step up and contribute to the PM’s Corona Relief Fund. Afridi also encouraged people to stay at home and take precautions as part of the social distancing measures encouraged amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“Today, I call every Pakistani citizen, whose heart beats for the country and its people, to consider stepping forward and donating to the PM’s Corona Relief Fund to help the underprivileged and labourers,” he added.

The PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi has also started an awareness campaign — in English, Sindhi, and Pashto — as several of the Peshawar Zalmi cricketers “have released special video messages to educate the masses”