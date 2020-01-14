Youngest Pakistani computer prodigy, Arfa Karim’s death anniversary being observed today

The eighth death anniversary of the youngest Pakistani computer prodigy, Arfa Abdul Karim Randhawa is being observed on Tuesday.

The young computer prodigy became the youngest Microsoft Certified Professional at the age of nine. At the age of 16, Arfa Karim passed away on 14th January, 2012 in Lahore following an epileptic attack.

In his message on anniversary of Arfa Karim, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Arfa Karim was a symbol of courage and commitment, and a ray of hope for the youth.

He said that the Punjab government is advancing her mission of promotion of IT and several steps have been taken in this regard.