Yasmin Rashid gets minor injuries as police smash her car

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that she was injured after police attacked her car and broke windscreen and windowpanes.

PTI leader said that they are on roads since 9am and police since then has fired hundreds of tear gas shells on her convey.

She further said that she does not expect anything good from the incumbent government but it is her duty to try to reach Islamabad despite these hurdles and blockades.

In a message to her party workers, the former Punjab minister asked them to march towards federal capital.

Earlier, at Lahore’s Batti Chowk, the police resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse PTI workers when they removed barriers placed to block the routes.