Yasir hussain won many hearts on social media

Pakistani celebrity Yasir Hussain’s photo with Rajinikanth portrait wins hearts on social media.

Pakistani star Yasir Hussain has shared a hilarious photo with a portrait of Indian superstar Rajinikanth on Instagram which is winning hearts on social media.

Yasir, who is enjoying his honeymoon in Sri Lanka, took to photo-video sharing platform and shared the photo captioning it “Anna ko mera joke pasand aya (did they like my joke).”

The photo has garnered thousands of hearts shortly after Baandi actor shared it on social media.

Yasir, who got married to Iqra Aziz on December 28, 2019, is enjoying his honeymoon in Sri Lanka and has been updating his fans and 1.2 million followers about the gateway with adorable photos and videos.

Meanwhile, Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, known professionally as Rajinikanth, who works primarily in Tamil cinema is seen in his recently released cop film Darbar. The film was released on January 9 and has collected over 60 crores at the box office.

