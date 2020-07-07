Wreath-laying ceremonies held to pay homage to Kargil heroes

The 21st martyrdom anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan shaheed, Nishan-e- Haider and Havaldar Lalak Jan shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed in their native towns of Swabi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Ghizer (Gilgit-Baltistan) today, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Wreath-laying ceremonies were held to pay homage to the supreme sacrifices of valiant sons of the soil in the line of duty to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“On behalf of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Force Commander Northern Areas (FCNA) Major General Ehsan Mehmood Khan, laid floral wreath at Havaldar Lalak Jan shaheed’s grave while Commandant Punjab Regimental Centre laid floral wreath at the grave of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed,” ISPR said.

The ceremony was attended by people from various walk of lives, civil and military officials and relatives of the martyrs.

COAS Bajwa in his tribute to the Kargil War heroes Captain Karnal Sher Khan and Havaldar Lalak Jan said that the martyrs wrote history with their blood against all odds.

“There is nothing more honourable than laying one’s life for the defence of the motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons for valour and unwavering allegiance to defend the country, regardless of the cost,” ISPR quoted COAS Bajwa as saying.



