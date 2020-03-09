would have conceded defeat in politics if he had not been a sportsman: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed gratitude towards his sports days for making him resilient in his 22-year-old political career, saying he would have conceded defeat if he had not been a sportsman.

The prime minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Under-21 games at Peshawar Sports Complex.

PM Imran Khan said that the government will give a chance to rural youth to hone their skills in sports and benefit from opportunities.

The prime minister said that life is a competition, and one should not be scared of facing defeat.

“A person is defeated truly when he accepts defeat,” said PM Imran Khan, adding that sports make one competitive in life.

He said that the talent of Pakistani youth will be recognised on the basis of sports competitions.

At the occasion, the prime minister also laid out health benefits of sports activities.



Before the inauguration, foolproof security arrangements were made for the security of the Under-21 Games.

Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Khan Wazir said that players from all 35 districts of the province were also present.

Ajmal Wazir said it is for the first time that such a big sporting event has been planned.

He said the winners and runners-up will be awarded decent cash prizes and a monthly stipend to the medalists and top three position holders.

The prime minister said that under the Ehsaas programme, the government will give loans to the youth.

While addressing a crowd in Mehmand Agency, the prime minister said that the tribal areas are quite conducive for growing olives.

Referring to the previous ruling party’s leadership, PM Imran said that the youth of the country will never vote for the party whose leaders who have accounts abroad.

Speaking on the energy crisis and inflation, the PM said that the government will not raise power tariff as ‘people cannot endure more’.