Winter sports festival begins at scenic Naltar valley in GB

Winter sports festival has began from today at the scenic Naltar valley in Gilgit-Baltistan.

National skiers from across the country have arrived at the Resort to participate in the event.

Besides skiing, figure skating, snowboarding, ice skating and ice hockey competitions are also part of the festival.

Read More: “Mayfung” festival of lights and fire is underway across Baltistan

Earlier on summer, the historical shandur Polo Festival held from July 7 at the world highest polo ground on earth Shandur, District Chitral.

Over 0.1 million tourists and polo enthusiasts attended the event. Different cultural programs also arranged beside paragliding, food stalls, music night and traditional dances to fascinate tourists.

The festival organized under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Corporation in collaboration with Pak Army. A special tent village had also be set up to facilitate local and foreign tourists.

Also Read: Govt To Construct Babusar Top Tunnel For Boosting Tourism

Hundreds of tourists had arrived to proceed to the venue of the festival, which is at a drive of six hours from the city.

The hotels in the Chitral city were packed to their capacity due to influx of tourists to witness the Shandur festival.