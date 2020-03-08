Will raise Shehbaz’s continuous absence matter in tomorrow’s NA session: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that he will raise the issue of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s long time absence from Parliament in tomorrow’s lower house session.

“I will raise the matter of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif’s repatriation in the next session of the National Assembly (NA),” said Fawad Chaudhry in a statement.

He urged National Assembly speaker to take notice of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif’s absence from NA and called to initiate a process for appointing new Opposition Leader.

The role of the opposition leader in legislation is important and his absence is a violation of laws, he added.

The minister also urged the Punjab government to fulfil its constitutional responsibilities for Shehbaz return to Pakistan. The minister said that he had already written a letter to the Speaker for carrying out proceedings for disqualification of Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fawad Chaudhry called to file plea seeking disqualification of Shehbaz Sharif as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is not returning to Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry in his tweet said the cabinet had conditioned Nawaz Sharif’s departure abroad with money under the light of the court decisions but the courts later allowed the erstwhile premier to travel to a foreign country on Shehbaz Sharif’s guarantee.

It may be mention here that federal government, after consulting with the Punjab government, had written a letter to the British government on March 3 for Nawaz Sharif’s return as his bail ended.

