Will present evidence against Rana Sanaullah at the right time: ANF

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) said on Wednesday that the evidence against former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah will be presented at the right time.

ANF Chief Prosecutor Raja Inam held a press conference at the headquarters of the force in Rawalpindi. He said that a case was registered against Sanaullah on July 1, 2019. He said that the ANF had produced a challan in the court on July 23, without any delay.

On Tuesday, the LHC granted post-arrest bail to the former provincial minister in a 15-kg heroin recovery case, lodged by the ANF.

Inam said that testimonies from witnesses, evidence, and the chemical examiner’s reports had been provided to the court. He said that an impression was being created about the ANF that it was trying to delay the proceedings of the case.

“Now, it is up to the suspect to tell his side of the story,” he said. “We will disclose evidence against Sanaullah at the right time.”

Th prosecutor said that the PML-N leader’s first bail petition was rejected by a trial court. A second time, he said, Sanaullah’s appeal was again rejected. He said that the case had been delayed 16 times ever since the proceedings began.

“We have appealed to the court to hear this case on a daily basis,” he said.

Inam said that the prosecution had not been heard in the case. He said that the ANF will clarify its position after the detailed verdict is given by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to the ANF challan, Sanaullah had admitted to the investigating officer that he had been smuggling narcotics for many years.

Sanaullah and the PML-N have denied ANF’s allegations and claimed that the leader’s arrest is a case of political revenge.