Will not tolerate negligence towards helping the poor: Bilawal warns Sindh government

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned the Sindh government on Sunday against neglecting the needy during the coronavirus outbreak, directing them to help out those affected the most by the pandemic.

Bilawal was chairing a meeting on measures to help daily wage earners during the province-wise lockdown in Sindh. “Sindh government should go to each and every needy person’s house,” he said. “I will not tolerate any negligence when it comes to helping the poor.”

The PPP chairman said that affluent persons and welfare organisations should be included in consultations and planning in case the lockdown extends to a longer period of time.

The federal government wasted valuable time: Shehbaz Sharif

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the federal government lost previous time. The former Punjab chief minister was speaking to the prime minister of Azad Kashmir and the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan via video conference.

“Gilgit-Baltistan is in urgent need of the federal government’s attention,” he said.

He said that a timely lockdown had proven effective in saving many lives. Shehbaz criticised the government for delaying decisions. “The federal government lost a lot of time in overthinking and reluctance,” he said.

The PML-N leader expressed concern at the alarming rate of coronavirus cases increasing in Punjab. He thanked the Chinese government for coming to Pakistan’s aid in its time of need.

He relayed the message of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, saying that Nawaz was concerned about the evolving situation in the provinces.

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman demanded a commission be formed to investigate how pilgrims in Taftan were kept at the quarantine camps.