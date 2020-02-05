Whole nation stands united with Kashmir: FM Qureshi

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the entire Pakistani nation stands united with Kashmiri people,reported on Wednesday.

The foreign minister said the international community must act in support of the fundamental freedoms and basic human rights of Kashmiris and urge India to allow the UN Fact-Finding Mission to occupied Kashmir to ascertain the reports of grave human rights violations there.

He said each additional second on the lockdown clock is a burden on the world’s collective conscience.