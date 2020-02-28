“Who said wearing mask is mandatory to get safe from coronavirus”: Justice remarked

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday heard plea related to shortage and inflated rates of the surgical masks amid detection of two coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

At the outset of the hearing, the lawyer of the applicant stated that prices of surgical masks are skyrocketing in the across the province, including Karachi, while there is an acute shortage too.

“Who said wearing mask is mandatory to get safe from coronavirus”, Justice Muhammad Ali remarked. Have you not saw the press conference of the doctors in this context, yesterday?, he asked the lawyer of the applicant.

The SHC bench observed that masks are available in Karachi after observing a girl wearing mask in the court room. Upon asking, the girl replied, she bought the mask from the city but after facing so much difficulties.

A panic has been created under the name of coronavirus in the city, the judge remarked.

Following the detection of two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan, the prices of surgical masks were surged in various parts of the country. The two cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Karachi and Islamabad.