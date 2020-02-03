WHO provides necessary assistance to Pakistan to prevent coronavirus

World Health Organization has provided necessary assistance to Pakistan to prevent coronavirus in the country.

The assistance includes technical guidance, tools for screening along with laboratory support and management of noval coronavirus cases at federal and provincial levels.

According to WHO, it has also provided Infrared thermo guns which measure temperature without touching the person to identify suspected cases of coronavirus.

The WHO Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala said the organization is committed to continuously support the government in responding to this public health emergency of international concern.