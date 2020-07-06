WHO hailed Pakistan’s anti-Covid-19 efforts: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday said that Director-General World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom has hailed Pakistan’s anti-Covid-19 efforts during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan۔

In a tweet on Monday, Asad Umar said the WHO chief has recognized the positive trend in COVID-19 curtailment in Pakistan

“Prime Minister asked the WHO to develop travel guidelines to be adopted by all countries to ensure that low income countries are not discriminated against in global travel,” he tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country recorded 3,344 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours, taking the countrywide tally to 231,817 and casualties to 4,762 with addition of 50 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 3,344 new cases were detected when 22,271 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

95,407 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 131,649 patients have recuperated from the disease.

94,528 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 81, 963 in Punjab, 28,116 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,814 in Balochistan, 13, 494 in Islamabad, 1,342 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,561 in Gilgit Baltistan.