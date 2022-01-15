WhatsApp is working on introducing a new update

The informing stage, which has multiple billion clients internationally, is wanting to carry out new future for the drawing supervisor, which have effectively been given in the Android 2.22.3.5 update.

“The changes are under development, but we can give you a good preview of what will happen after installing a future update: WhatsApp is planning to add new different pencils to draw on your images and videos!” WABetaInfo said.

Unfortunately, these new drawing tools are under development, and there is no date for the release to beta testers, WABetaInfo added.