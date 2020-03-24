We will never leave the people of Gilgit-Balistan alone in these challenging times: COAS

In a Covid-19 update, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the Pakistan Army is cognisant of the challenges facing the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

“We are working closely with GB govt and civil administration to provide all possible support while additional resources are being arranged on war footing in conjunction with federal government,” the army chief was quoted as saying in a tweet shared by Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“We will never leave the people of GB alone in these challenging times. Pakistanis will fight against Covid-19 as one.”

