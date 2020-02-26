We welcome all songs from fellow artists: Singer Ali Azmat

Pakistani singer Ali Azmat has said that every year Pakistan Super League (PSL) releases an anthem, which is not meant to compete or better the previous year’s track.

Singer Ali Azmat, who was part of official anthem of PSL 2020 Tayyar Hain, took to Instagram and wrote, “Any song made for this occasion by anyone just adds to the celebration and we should encourage it as a nation and own it.”

“We seem to have forgotten the message of unity the song is giving and focus on the who is singing it,” he added.

“We welcome all songs from fellow artists who are celebrating their love for cricket and their country too. Pakistan hai hamara, Pakistan hai tumhara. (Pakistan is ours, Pakistan is yours) Pakistan Zinbabad!”

The official song of PSL 2020 Tayyar Hain has failed to impress the fans.

Following this, Ali Zafar has announced to make his new song for the PSL. He said the new anthem is ready.

The Ab Khel Jamay Ga singer took to Instagram and shared dance steps for the new PSL 2020 song, “Yo! So the song is ready and now it’s time for the video,” he wrote.

