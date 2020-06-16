Wahab ready for Test return in England series, if required by team

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz on Monday said he is delighted over his inclusion in the England-bound national squad featuring as many as 29 players but admitted it will not be easy for him to resume Test cricket after he decided to make himself available, if required, for Test duty during the series in England.

The pace bowler last year decided to take a break from red-ball cricket. The left-armer played his last Test in October 2018, against Australia in Dubai. So far he has claimed 83 wickets in 27 Tests at an average of 34.50. He continues to play international limited-overs games, and has featured in 89 ODIs and 31 T20 Internationals to date for Pakistan.

The 34-year-old Wahab said though it was not easy for him to prepare for Test cricket, when the PCB recalled him to national duty he wasted no time in making himself available (also for five-day format) under the special circumstances created by Covid-19 pandemic.

“As no one could go or return from England once he leaves with the Pakistan squad [due to Covid-19 crisis] my team could need me as replacement or first choice pacer for the Test matches there. Therefore, when the PCB communicated with me to play Test cricket [in England], I straightway said yes for the same,” Wahab said during a video teleconference arranged by the PCB on Monday.

“Yes it is not easy to [quickly] adjust to the requirements of Test cricket as we have not been in touch with the game for the last three months due to the epidemic. However, as we have been practising at home hopefully it will not take much time for us to get ready for it,” he said.

On the England tour, Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals during August-September, and a final itinerary in this regard is yet to be announced.

Wahab said he had played a lot of cricket in England which could be helpful for the young pacers like Nasim Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain about adapting to the bowling conditions there.

Wahab said when he decided to quit Test cricket last year after his left-arm pace partner Mohammad Amir quit the traditional format, the PCB advised him not to announce retirement from Tests, and suggested instead it would be better to take a break for a while.

“From 2016 to 2019, I could play only in a few Test matches in patches, which forced me to think that I should quit Test cricket to focus more on shorter versions of the game,” he said. “But the then management gave me a wise advice, not to quit but take a break.

“After the tour of England I will again take a break from Test cricket,” the fast bowler remarked.

Both Wahab and Amir were not considered for the central contract announced recently by the PCB for 2020-21 as it preferred to adjust two youngsters in the list in place of them.

“Of course central contact gives security to a player,” Wahab told reporters in the teleconference. “But playing for Pakistan is more important to me and I have got this opportunity once again by being selected in the team.”