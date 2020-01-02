Video scandal of Judge: IHC issues contempt notice to DG FIA over alleged harassment

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general on a petition seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against him and other officials over alleged harassment of the petitioner despite a court order.

An IHC bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah, directed Wajid Zia to furnish his comments on the petition.

Meanwhile, the court summoned FIA Assistant Director Ijaz Shaikh, who is investigating a case pertaining to the purported video of former accountability judge Arshad Malik, to appear in person at the next hearing.

He directed the FIA officials to submit their written comments before the next hearing.

Advocate Jahangir Jadoon complained to the judge that FIA has been harassing him despite a court order restraining the agency from causing any harassment. The hearing was adjourned for two weeks.

Earlier, on Dec 30, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari excused herself from appearing before a team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the judge video scandal case.

The PML-N stalwart was asked to appear before the FIA team along with another party leader Pervez Rasheed in the video scandal.

Uzma Bukhari in her plea submitted to FIA through her lawyer, stated that she was unable to appear before it on that day as she was currently abroad.

“I will appear before the FIA team after returning to the country”, she stated in her plea.