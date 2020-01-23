Video Scandal Case: FIA Summoned PML-N s’ Uzma Bukhari

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari in connection with an investigation into the video scandal involving former accountability judge Arshad Malik, reported.

She has been instructed to turn up on Jan 28 at 2pm and will likely be quizzed about the scandal.

The agency had previously summoned Ms Bukhari along with former information minister Pervez Rashid last month but she skipped the appearance.

She in a letter to the FIA stated that she was unable to appear before it since she was abroad.

“I will appear before the FIA team after landing back in the country”, she had said.

FIA had summoned a number of PML-N leaders in the wake of a raid at the party’s secretariat in the Model Town in connection with accountability judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal case.

It had taken a computer hard drive in its custody during the raid, which was said to be containing data of the party’s internal matters.