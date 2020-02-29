US-Taliban Peace Treaty: FM Qureshi to represent Pakistan at signing ceremony

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will attend the signing ceremony of peace agreement between the United States and Afghan Taliban as representative of Pakistan in Doha today (Saturday).

Representatives from fifty countries, including foreign ministers of different countries, will attend the signing ceremony of the agreement.

Meanwhile, talking to Pakistani community in Qatar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said peace agreement between the United States and Afghan Taliban will open new avenues of development in the region.

He said peace in Afghanistan will open up our links with Central Asia.

FM Qureshi said with peace and stability, there will be numerous opportunities for promoting bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

