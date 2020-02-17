US envoy Khalilzad calls on COAS Bajwa, discusses Afghan peace process

The United States Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation and ongoing Afghan Reconciliation Process were discussed in the meeting.

Earlier today, the US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office in Islamabad.

The two had discussed the Afghan peace process and emerging regional situation.

Earlier, Zalmay Khalilzad had met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss progress thus far made towards talks with the Taliban to bring peace in war-torn Afghanistan.