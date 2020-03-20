US announces $1m fund for Pakistan to fight coronavirus

The United States is helping Pakistan in fight against novel coronavirus with initial funding worth one million dollars.

US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells Friday said the United States would provide one million dollars to Pakistan under USAID programme to bolster the monitoring and rapid response against Coronavirus.

And the U.S. and #Pakistan are longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges. There are 100+ recent Pakistani graduates of @CDCgov’s epidemiology lab training on the ground investigating #COVID19 cases in #GilgitBaltistan & #Punjab right now. AGW #Partners4Prosperity

— State_SCA (@State_SCA) March 19, 2020

Pakistan is grappling with spread of the pandemic of pneumonic disease with over 440 confirmed infections across the country.

In a tweet, she said that U.S. and Pakistan both are longstanding partners in tackling global health challenges. “The U.S. government is responding to #COVID-19 in #Pakistan with initial $1 million in USAID Pakistan funding to bolster monitoring & rapid response,” said the US official.

She further said that there are over hundred Pakistani graduates engaged in the lab training of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, investigating Coronavirus cases in Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.