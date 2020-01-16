UNSG appreciate Pakistan’s efforts for establishing peace in region

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the situation in the Middle East is grave and the region cannot afford any new confrontation.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the UN Secretary General António Guterres in New York.

The Foreign Minister apprised the UN Secretary General about Pakistan’s steps to defuse tensions in the Middle East emerged due to US-Iran standoff.

He also informed the UN Secretary General about his recent visit to Saudi Arabia and Iran, which he paid on the special directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan in a bid to deescalate tensions in the region.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also exchanged views with António Guterres about gross human rights violations by the Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

He thanked the UN Secretary General for summoning the session of Security Council to discuss the alarming situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the UN Secretary General appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for establishing peace in the region.