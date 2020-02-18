United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres along with his delegation has now arrived in Lahore on a two-day visit.
Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and other high government officials warmly received the dignitaries at the airport.
UN chief will administer anti-polio vaccine to children at a school and will meet inter-faith leaders in Lahore.
António Guterres will visit historic Badshahi Masjid and Shahi Qila in Lahore and the Centre for Peace and Stability at NUST.
UNSG Antonio Guterres Reaches Lahore
