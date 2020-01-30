Turkey slammed the proposal as “stillborn,” calling it an “annexation plan” intended to destroy hopes for a two-state solution.

Turkey said US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan was “stillborn” calling it an “annexation plan” intended to destroy hopes for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

“This is an annexation plan aimed at killing a two-state solution and extorting the Palestinian territory,” it added.

“The United States’ so-called peace plan is stillborn,” Turkey’s foreign ministry said in a statement. “This is an annexation plan aimed at killing a two-state solution and extorting the Palestinian territory. Palestinian people and its land cannot be bought for money.”

Turkey repeated its longtime mantra that Jerusalem was Ankara’s “red line.”

“We will not allow any step that will legitimize Israel’s occupation and persecution. We will always stand by brotherly Palestinian people. We will work for an independent Palestine in the Palestinian territory,” the ministry said. “We will not support any plan that is not accepted by Palestine. There will be no peace in the Middle East without an end to the occupation policies.”