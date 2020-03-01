Uniform curriculum policy till matriculation to be implemented from next year: Minister Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that the year 2021 would witness an implementation of uniform syllabus policy across the country till matriculation.

“We have devised a policy under one-nation, one curriculum project and its implementation upto matriculation will begin across the country from 2021,” he said while addressing a Dastar-e-Fazilat conference at Pind Dadan Khan.

He said that it was unfortunate that no attention was diverted during the past 70 years towards improving the situation of seminaries and the students there remained neglected and were not owned by the state. “Billions were earmarked for improving education standards but no money was diverted towards improving seminaries’ status.”

He said that they have prepared the uniform syllabus with the consultation and approval of the seminaries.

The federal minister further defended his views over using technology for moon sighting and said that the moon would not change its way either on his or Ruet-e-Hilal committee’s wishes.

The minister lamented the brutal killings of Muslims in India and said that during the past two days, 500 people people were killed in New Delhi violence.

“From children to aged people, no one was spared during the violence and even aged woman were slaughtered,” he said added that an extremist Hindu is currently ruling the neighbouring country.