UNHCR lauds Pakistan for serving Afghan refugees for four decades

The UNHCR Country Representative in Pakistan Ruvendrini Kenikdiwela called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Yasinzai in Quetta.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the Afghan refugees came under discussion.

Governor Balochistan on this occasion said the ongoing UNHCR programmes including education and health would have positive impact on the people of the areas.

The UNHCR Country Representative thanked Pakistani government for serving Afghan refugees for four decades.