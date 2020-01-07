Unanimous stance of political parties on national issue triumph of democracy: Firdous Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that mutual harmony is need of the hour in view of the prevailing situation in the region.

The Special Assistant said the unanimous approval of Army Act bill by the standing committee on defense is a proof that we are all united for the country’s interests.

خطے کی حالیہ صورتحال کے پیش نظر باہمی ہم آہنگی وقت کا اہم تقاضا ہے۔پاکستانی قوم ہمیشہ اتحاد اور یکجہتی سے ہر چیلنج سے نبرد آزما ہوتی آئی ہے۔اہم قومی معاملے پر سیاسی قوتوں کا یکساں موقف جمہوریت کی فتح ہے۔

— Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 7, 2020

She said unanimous stance of political parties on an important national issue is triumph of democracy.

She said protection of national security and interests is our foremost priority.

آرمی ایکٹ بل کی قائمہ کمیٹی دفاع سے متفقہ منظوری اس امر کا ثبوت ہے کہ پاکستان کے مفادات کے لیے ہم سب ایک ہیں۔قومی سلامتی اور ملکی مفاد کا تحفظ سب کی اولین ترجیح ہے۔امید ہے اسی جذبے کا مظاہرہ آج پارلیمان میں بھی دکھائی دے گا۔

— Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 7, 2020



