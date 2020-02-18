UN chief meets Mahira Khan during his Pakistan trip

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is almost done with his four-day visit to Pakistan.

Guterres, who landed in Islamabad on Sunday, told reporters that “One of the main purposes of my visit is to spotlight the real Pakistan — with all its possibility and potential.”

The UN Chief spoke at an international press conference titled 40 years of Afghan Refugees Presence in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity, where he lauded Pakistan for being “the world’s second largest refugee-hosting country.”

During his trip, he also got to meet Mahira Khan, who was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador in November and is working with the UN Refugee Agency.

“It was a pleasure to meet Mahira,” wrote Guterres. “I thank her and all Pakistanis for their extraordinary support.”

Khan has been very active with her duties as Goodwill Ambassador; she visited Afghan refugees in Peshawar last year as part of a high-profile UN delegation and recently joined many Hollywood celebrities in a video by UNHCR where she calls for people to stop stereotyping refugees.