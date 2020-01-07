UN chief expresses deep concern over deteriorating Middle East situation

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has expressed his deep concern over the deteriorating situation of Middle East and called on parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint to stop escalation of global tensions.

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres was talking to reporters at the UN headquarters in New York.

Describing the catastrophic results of wars, he said it is our common duty to avoid wars as war brings terrible human sufferings and ordinary people pay the highest price in wars.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the situation of Middle East and Venezuela with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in telephonic conversation.