UN chief concerned over use of excessive force by Indian forces

United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday expressed concern over the use of excessive force by Indian security forces in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The statement was given by the UN chief’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric in a regular press briefing held at the UN’s Headquarters in New York.

The spokesperson called for “restraint and urged full respect for the rights of freedom of opinion and expression and peaceful assembly”.

Protests across Indian cities have been going on since the controversial law was passed by the parliament.

In what has become a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets.

Protests, riots and clashes have claimed six lives and injured dozens.

The law, passed by the parliament last week, grants citizenship to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Muslim-majority countries in the region. Modi’s Hindu-nationalist ruling party argues the measure protects persecuted minorities in these countries.

But opponents say the legislation is part of Modi’s Hindu-nationalist masterplan to move modern India away from its secular foundations.

In one of the biggest nationwide protests since an anti-corruption movement swept the South Asian nation in 2011, demonstrations kicked off in the northeast and east before spreading to the capital New Delhi and the south.