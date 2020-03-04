UAE schools to close for month due to Coronavirus outbreak

Schools and universities across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will close starting Sunday, March 8 for a month to contain the spread of Covid-19, the country’s Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the move forms part of “preventive and precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students and is in line with efforts and measures taken at the national level, aimed at reducing the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).”

Educational institutions will now be off from March 8 to 29, the statement added.

Spring break in the country which was due to begin from March 29 will instead begin on March 8 in the Emirates and last two weeks. According to the UAE Education Ministry, distance learning will be carried out during the remaining two weeks when pupils will work from home.

The ‘Learn from Afar’ programme, which will be implemented from March 22 to April 5, is due to be trailed in select public schools on Wednesday.

A sterilisation programme for educational facilities will be carried out during the four-week break.

Furthermore, the education ministry has urged parents to provide appropriate educational environment for students at home by providing the suitable places, internet access, as well as providing a electronic devices for use in distance education (computers – tablets – smartphone) and encouraging students to practice distance learning thoroughly so that they can complete all tutorials.

UAE on Tuesday reported six new cases of coronavirus which include two people from Russia, two from Italy, one from Germany, and one from Colombia, state news agency WAM reported citing the country’s health authorities.

UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said the patients were connected to the two previously announced cases associated with the cycling event, the UAE Tour.

The six new coronavirus infections take the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 27.