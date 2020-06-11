Two soldiers embrace martyred in North Waziristan IED explosion: ISPR

At least two Pakistan Army personnel were martyred and two others sustained injuries after their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED) in North Waziristan area of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to details shared by the ISPR, the Pakistan Army vehicle hit a landmine in Miramshah, administrative headquarters of the North Waziristan area.

The incident led to the martyrdom of two soldiers and wounded two others. The martyred soldiers have been identified as Subedar Aziz and Lance Naik Mushtaq.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 20, terrorists attacked a Pakistan Armed Forces check post, 10 kilometers West of Miranshah, North Waziristan, ISPR reported.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security troops deployed at the sight effectively engaged the terrorists killing five.

During the exchange of fire, one soldier embraced martyrdom; while three others were injured.

Havaldar Akbar Hussain Khan was killed in action (KIA) while defending the army check post leaving behind a widow and four kids. The martyr belongs to the area of Dhir Kot situated in District Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, said ISPR.

A search operation is currently underway to determine facts about the terrorist attack and catch others who may have come alongside the five terrorists who were shot to death.