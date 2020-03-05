Two killed, several injured as three-storey building collapses in Karachi

At least two people were killed and several others were injured after a three-storey residential building has collapsed in Karachi’s Golimar area here on Thursday.

The three-storey building located at Karachi’s Golimar Number 2 area collapsed, with some people feared to be trapped under the debris of the building.

Rescue teams have reached the site and started the relief operations to rescue those trapped under the rubble.

According to rescue sources, two people were found dead, while eight others were injured. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Teams of Police and Rangers have also reached Golimar Number 2 area and cordoned off the area. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad has taken notice of the incident and summoned a report from Commissioner Karachi.



