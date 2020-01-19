Two killed as car plunges into sea in Karachi

Two people were killed on Sunday when a car plunged deep into the sea in the city’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) phase 8 area.

Police confirmed the identity of the dead persons, Mohammad Iftikhar, 60, and Danial Aziz, 20. Iftikhar was teaching Daniyal how to drive in the ground adjacent to the sea when the car sped out of control. It plunged into the sea, resulting in their deaths.

Police, Rangers and rescue teams arrived on the spot as soon as the incident came to light. The white coloured car was pulled out of the sea from a crane as the two persons were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said Danial and Iftikhar passed away while they were being treated at the hospital. Danial was a resident of Qayyumabad while Iftikhar lived in Akhtar Colony.