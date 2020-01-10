Twelve martyred, 12 injured as blast strikes Quetta mosque

Twelve people were martyred and more than 12 were injured after a blast struck a mosque located in the city’s Ghousabad neighbourhood, Friday.

According to police, DSP Amanullah was among the nine who were martyred in the blast that took place in the evening. Rescue teams arrived soon to shift the injured to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Police said they were trying to ascertain the nature of the blast and its impact. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area to initiate an investigation into the incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemned the bomb blast and expressed grief at the martyrdom of DPS Amanullah.

Police said a month ago, DSP Amanullah’s son had been martyred in a firing incident. Amanullah was deployed at the Police Training College located on Saryab Road.

