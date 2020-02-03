Trump’s plan is shameful deal of century: Commander IRGC

The commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has blasted US President Donald Trump’s so-called deal of the century on Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying the “shameful” plot is doomed to failure just as Washington’s previous attempts.

In a phone conversation with the leaders of Palestinian resistance groups, Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s strong support for the oppressed Palestinians in the face of Trump’s so-called peace plan and the plots that aims to target Palestinians’ historical rights, saying that the “shameful deal of the century is dead on arrival and just as previous peace plans, it is doomed to fail.”

Stressing that Iran’s policy of providing overwhelming support for the Palestinian resistance has not changed, particularly after the US assassination of top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, in Iraq, Qaani said, “We will stand with the Palestinian nation and the axis of resistance till the collapse of the US and Zionism.”

The Quds Force commander added, “American statesmen only seek to appease Zionist criminals and will spare no crime and act of treason to this end.”