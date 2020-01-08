Trump says ‘all is well’ after Zarif tweets Iran targeted base in ‘self-defense’

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed that Iran had carried out missile strikes on a US base in Iraq.

The US President said that an assessment of the casualties and damages was taking places and a statement would be made early Wednesday.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning,” he tweeted.

The statement came after Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that Iran had taken measures in self defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. Zarif cautioned that Iran did not seek escalation or war, but would defend itself against aggression.

“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” Zarif had tweeted.

Iran fired missiles Wednesday at Iraqi bases used by the US military, officials in Washington and Tehran said, in the first act of the Islamic republic’s promised revenge for the US assassination of a top Iranian general.

