Top military brass resolve to continue thwarting Indian designs

The military’s top brass on Wednesday expressed resolve to continue thwarting India’s nefarious designs, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Corps Commanders’ Conference, held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, was presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Noting the Indian aggression, the forum resolved to continue exposing Indian targeting of innocent civilians in Kashmir and its open support to terrorist outfits, said the military’s media wing.

… and resolved to keep supporting the normalization process through national institutions. Noting the Indian aggression, forum resolved to continue thwarting Indian designs & expose Indian targeting of innocent civilians in Kashmir and open support to terrorist outfits…(2/4) pic.twitter.com/cc8A21DXH9

— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 17, 2020

The meeting expressed satisfaction on continued reduction in incidents of violence across the country, gradual positive effects of ongoing Afghan peace process along the western border and resolved to keep supporting the normalization process through national institutions.

The forum also discussed Army’s ongoing support to the government against COVID-19, Locust threat, polio campaign and ways to improve the same, within available resources.

“It was underlined that COVID-19 can only be fought as a ‘whole of nation approach’ wherein every individual will have to play a role to ensure success through observation of basic procedures and discipline.”