Top members of PML-N to meet MQM-P in Karachi today

Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Musadik Malik will arrive in Karachi today for a two-day visit to meet leaders of various political parties.

According to Khwaja Tariq Nazeer, the party’s provincial leader, the PML-N delegation will pay a visit to Quaid-i-Azam’s mausoleum and address the media.

The PML-N leaders during the visit of the metropolis will meet with leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party, Jamaat-e-Islami and the Dr Farooq Sattar-led faction of MQM to discuss the political situation of the country and Karachi ahead of the local body elections in the city.

PML-N leaders will also discuss opportunities for ‘alliance and understandings’ in upcoming local government polls, sources added.

The PML-N leaders will attend a party’s luncheon meeting at the residence of the party’s provincial president Shah.

Party sources further said the central leaders will also address the party workers at Muslim League House, where will also try to remove differences among the provincial president Shah Muhammad Shah and Karachi President Salman Khan who are running two parallel organisational structures of the party in Karachi.

